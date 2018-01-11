Poll: Do you use your house alarm every night?

HOW REGULARLY do you use your house alarm, if at all?

TwoÂ gangs in south Dublin that carry out dozens of robberies a month are believed to have joined together in recent weeks, which gardaÃ­ believe has lead to increased thefts in the area.

But after various media reports on burglaries,Â GardaÃ­ have released a statement today saying that rates are down by 23% across the country after a winter crackdown.

With that renewed focus on burglaries, weâ€™re asking you: Do you use your house alarm?

