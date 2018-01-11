  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 11 January, 2018
Dun Laoghaire burglary gangs 'have joined forces' to target upmarket areas of south Dublin

The gangs have been robbing homes and cars for over a decade.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 12:05 AM
12 hours ago 49,713 Views 74 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

TWO ACTIVE BURGLARY gangs in south Dublin behind dozens of robberies a month are believed to have joined together in recent weeks, TheJournal.ie has learned.

The gangs, which are based in the Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown area, are well-known to gardaÃ­ in the area.

Last month, a number of robberies from homes in the area were reported as well as car thefts.Â December is one of the busiest months for burglaries and gardaÃ­ believe that the two gangs are to blame for the increase in thefts in the area.

New intelligence has suggested that the gangs, which would have stuck to their own defined locations, have now teamed up.

Areas targeted by both gangs in the last year include Dun Laoghaire, Monkstown, Sallynoggin, Cabinteely, Shankill, Killiney, Dalkey, Blackrock, Stillorgan and Clonskeagh.

Members who would never be seen together are now openly socialising, leading officers to believe that previous problems between the groups have been resolved.

It is believed that on some occasions, children under the age of 16 have been carrying out the robberies while the older criminals from the gangs plan the raids.

Latest garda figures have shown that burglary rates nationwide have reduced dramatically in the last two months of the year thanks to Operation ThorÂ  â€“ a nationwide crackdown on thefts from the home.

However, the two Dun Laoghaire gangs continue to burgle.

A number of pubs in the areas have also been burgled in recent months. It is thought that these robberies were ordered by a senior criminal figure who has ties to remnants of the IRA which are still active in the Dun Laoghaire area.

Robbed to order

The thefts of cars from the area are also being linked to the two gangs.

While expensive cars, which are robbed to order, are usually ferried to the UK with false licence plates, other mid-range vehicles are stripped with their parts sold on. This is a quick and relatively safe way of making quick cash from the stolen cars.

Last year, a Dun Laoghaire sailing club for children was targeted by thieves. A training boat was stripped down and its engine was stolen.Â In total, three small boats had their engines stolen while other boats were also damaged.

Members of the sailing club said Â at the timeÂ that certain areas of Dun LaoghaireÂ were becoming no-go areas.Â 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

