How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

439,100: The number of viewers who tuned in to watch Ireland win a historic silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

86: The number of dogs and puppies rescued by the ISPCA from an illegal dog breeder in Roscommon.

15: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders last month.

€3,270: The compensation awarded to a bar manager who was fired after his 11-year-old son was seen carrying pint glasses and taking money from customers.

53: The percentage of UK voters who would vote to remain in the EU if a second Brexit vote was held today, a new poll suggests.

200: The number of ESB Siptu members who are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled from the union two weeks ago.

€30,000: The amount awarded to a former Dunnes Stores employee by the Labour Court after claiming that she had been sacked because of her disability.

10: The number of Cuvier’s beaked whales that became stranded on the west coast in the last week.

11: The number of reported cases of measles in Dublin which prompted a warning from the HSE.

