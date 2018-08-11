How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
439,100: The number of viewers who tuned in to watch Ireland win a historic silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup.
86: The number of dogs and puppies rescued by the ISPCA from an illegal dog breeder in Roscommon.
15: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders last month.
€3,270: The compensation awarded to a bar manager who was fired after his 11-year-old son was seen carrying pint glasses and taking money from customers.
53: The percentage of UK voters who would vote to remain in the EU if a second Brexit vote was held today, a new poll suggests.
200: The number of ESB Siptu members who are planning on leaving its membership in solidarity with a group of ESB workers who were expelled from the union two weeks ago.
€30,000: The amount awarded to a former Dunnes Stores employee by the Labour Court after claiming that she had been sacked because of her disability.
10: The number of Cuvier’s beaked whales that became stranded on the west coast in the last week.
11: The number of reported cases of measles in Dublin which prompted a warning from the HSE.
