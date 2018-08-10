New poll suggests UK would vote to Remain if Brexit vote was held today

Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

VOTERS IN THE UK would vote to remain in the EU were a second Brexit vote to be held today, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov poll, conducted on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign, a pro-Remain group, suggests that the vote for Remain would now triumph by a margin of 53% to 47% in light of the political infighting and intransigence that has been the hallmark of Britain’s dealings with the EU since the UK voted to leave the union in June 2016.

It’s one of the biggest tests of British public opinion conducted since the vote to leave 26 months ago which shocked the world.

Half of the poll’s more-than 10,000 respondents said the decision on whether or not to leave the union with no deal in place should be taken by the public in a second referendum.

Second vote

45% of those asked meanwhile said they want a say by referendum on the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU, while 34% said they don’t – an increase from last December when only 33% said they were in favour of such a second vote.

With just eight months until the 29 March 2019 deadline for leaving the EU, Britain remains no closer to agreeing a negotiating stance regarding how its economic dealings with the union will work post-Brexit.

Britain’s secretary for international trade Liam Fox recently put the odds of a no-deal Brexit at 60%.

In that scenario the six-point margin of victory for Remain would stretch to double that, 56% to 44%, according to YouGov.

The poll also found that 74% of people believe the negotiations are not going well, with 68% saying they believe the UK is going to get a bad deal.