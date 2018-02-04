New Year's resolutions down the drain? Here's exactly how to salvage them

REMEMBER ALL THOSE plans you had back at the start of 2018? You were going to give up smoking? Start going to the gym? Take up paragliding and beekeeping?

It’s now January, and for most people, those ideas are long forgotten – but that’s completely normal.

We spoke to psychologist Niamh Hannan of MindWorks.ie about how to approach changing habits with the best mindset – you should focus on one, frame it positively in your mind, and start visualising the success.

Take a look at her explaination in full above.