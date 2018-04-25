Here's how to register to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum

THE REFERENDUM TO repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment is now a month away – and if you’re not registered to vote, you don’t have long left to fix that.

The deadline is 8 May to have your forms stamped by your local garda station and returned to the relevant local authority, with an earlier deadline of 28 April – this coming Saturday – for postal votes.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote using CheckTheRegister.ie. Contact your local council if your details do not appear but you believe you are registered to vote.

To vote, you must be an Irish citizen over 18 (only those who turned 18 on or before 15 February this year are eligible).

To register to vote, you need an RFA2 form

To change your address on the register, you need an RFA3 form

If you recently became an Irish citizen but were registered to vote in other Irish elections previously, you need an RFA5 form.

Some people may be eligible for a postal vote if you are unable to get to your polling station – however, we highly recommend that you contact your local council now to gauge your eligibility before applying.

If this is due to disability or illness, you need an PVS1 form

If this is due to work or if you’re a student, you need an PVS2 form

If you live in a nursing home, hospital, or similar institution, you need an SVS1 form.

Members of the gardaí, Defence Forces, and Irish diplomats and their spouses can also register for postal vote. Prisoners can also register to vote using a different set of forms.

Contact details for your local council are available here.