  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm

Simon Harris said employees will receive emergency leave with pay.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:25 AM
10 hours ago 58,311 Views 99 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877808

shutterstock_516817852 Source: Shutterstock/S_L

Updated 8.25am, 1 March 

HSE STAFF WILL not have to make up the hours they take off this week due to the bad weather.

Yesterday it emerged that a memo had been sent to HSE staff saying they would have to use annual leave if they couldn’t make it into work as Storm Emma and the Beast from the East strike the country.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris has now said anyone who cannot get to work or whose work place is closed will “receive emergency leave with pay and will not have to make up time”.

People have been advised to stay indoors if possible as a status red snow-ice warning has been issued for the entire country. Forecasters predict that the whole nation will be hit with blizzard-like conditions.

However, hospital staff will of course be among the workers whose job is to provide essential services to the public during the bad weather.

The HSE has been keeping people updated on its plans for staff and medical services over the next few days.

Some staff have been tweeting about their dedication to their patients during the bad weather:

Yesterday evening the HSE said:

Where staff cannot travel to work while the Met Éireann red alert warning is in place they will be granted emergency leave with pay and by agreement with line manager can make up the time before December 2018.

In a statement, the HSE said it “acknowledged the commitment and resilience of all our staff in maintaining our health and social care services in those areas affected by the severe weather”.

The HSE said it is “continuing to do everything possible to maintain all essential services, particularly services to vulnerable people at home in the community”.

Its National Crisis Management Team was activated on Monday to ensure the organisation was as prepared as possible for the extreme weather event.

The HSE National Crisis Management Team supports the local Area Crisis Management teams around the country who are working diligently to keep services operating and dealing with the various challenges around the severe weather.

Yesterday the HSE said a decision was made that only essential public services would operate today and Friday in the areas where a red warning exists.

In light of this, our Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations will prioritise critical services and other services will not operate over those two days.

“Our local service managers in those areas will make decisions based on the prevailing weather.”

The HSE said it is endeavouring “to ensure that where appointments, clinics and certain services are cancelled and postponed that our staff contact those affected directly”.

“However, if anyone is due to attend at an appointment in the affected areas over the next two days they should ring in advance and check that it is still going ahead.”

We would also stress that our Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations are continuing to communicate directly at a local level both through local media outlets and through the above digital and social media channels.

It is appealing to people to check that they are stocked up with any medicines and health care supplies they may need. Where it is safe to do so, it is asking people to consider checking in on elderly or vulnerable members of the community, and to make sure they have supplies of food, fuel, water and medicines.

It is also advising the public to visit its website or Twitter for the latest HSE updates.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

LIVE: Latest transport updates as country prepares for further snowfall tonight>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (99)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert
248,920  65
2
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
174,679  78
3
AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
108,455  67
Fora
1
AIB is lining up hefty share bonuses for senior staff to stop them leaving
358  0
2
'It's armageddon for business': The big snow could cost retailers hundreds of millions of euro
254  0
3
Dublin retail rents are six times higher than the national average
158  0
The42
1
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
38,070  22
2
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
36,294  33
3
'I broke her nose, but I've still got her autograph': Tonya Harding's fight for a second chance
30,097  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
15,019  21
2
12 life lessons brought to all of us by early noughties fashion
9,144  0
3
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
8,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm
All non-urgent outpatient procedures in Leinster and Munster cancelled
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
'In Boston they'd throw you in the clink': Here's why you should never drive in a blizzard
Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing due to the bad weather

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie