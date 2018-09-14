Wet weather expected as tail end of hurricane due to hit Ireland next week

MET ÉIREANN HAS said that wet and windy weather is due next week as the tail end of Hurricane Helene heads for Ireland.

By the time it reaches us, likely to be on Monday night or Tuesday, it will be an ex-tropical storm.

“It is likely to bring wet and windy weather, but at the moment there are no strong indications that it will bring any severe or damaging weather,” Met Éireann said.

Tropical Storm Helene Source: US National Hurricane Center

Speaking to TheJournal.ie yesterday, a spokesperson said the hurricane “still has a very uncertain track, and conditions next week will depend very much on where it goes and how intense it is”.

There has been unsettled weather and rain in many parts of the country today. Short sunny spells are set to develop later with just the odd shower. Top temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

There’ll be showers for a time tonight, mainly in northern and northwestern areas, but these are expected to become more scattered later. Elsewhere it’ll be mainly dry.

Lowest temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees. Tomorrow will start mainly dry, with just isolated showers.

File photo Source: AlenaLitvin/Shutterstock

There will be some bright spells in parts of east Munster and Leinster, with a little hazy sunshine, but it’ll be cloudy generally.

Persistent rain is expected to develop along the Atlantic coast later in the morning before extending through Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon and evening.

It’s expected to be largely dry elsewhere but windy. Top temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees.

Heavy rain

Tomorrow night is expected to be windy with outbreaks of rain in all areas, heavy and persistent at times. Met Éireann said the rain will clear southeastwards on Sunday morning, winds will ease and brighter weather with scattered showers will follow.

In the southeast, the rain may linger until late afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees, and it’ll be warmest in the south.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with light breezes. Monday will start mainly dry but it looks like rain will develop later, primarily affecting the west. It will become quite warm with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees. The weather will stay unsettled after Tuesday.