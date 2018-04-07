  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patients at A&E should be either admitted or discharged within six hours, not 14 - IMO chief

Peadar Gilligan made his inaugural

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,918 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3946319
Ambulances outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Ambulances outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
Ambulances outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE NEW PRESIDENT of the IMO has said that patients should either be admitted or discharged within six hours of arriving at emergency departments.

Peadar Gilligan was giving his inaugural address as president of the Irish Medical Organisation at the group’s AGM in Killarney this evening.

Gilligan, who is a consultant in emergency medicine in Beaumont Hospital, says that the average 14 hour waiting time at emergency departments in Dublin is unacceptable.

He said that six hours should be set down as the minimum standard.

Such a standard of care requires that hospitals have adequate capacity in terms of beds, staffing, diagnostics, theatre time, and timely discharge of hospitalised patients to rehabilitation services, convalescence, nursing homes or assisted home care.

Gilligan also said the proposals to introduce 2,500 extra beds into the system is inadequate and that it needs to be almost tripled to 7,000 new beds.

“The 2,590 bed target is based on a series of very positive assumptions including improving health generally and major investment and reform across the health services.”

“To plan on the basis of all our plans working out optimally is at best foolhardy,” he added.

Dishonoured

Speaking more generally about the health service, Gilligan said that Irish society had ‘very significant expectations’ of people who want to be doctors but that this is not matched by fair contracts.

Gilligan said that similarly qualified doctors are often forced to accepted different pay rates and that doctor contracts were ‘routinely dishonoured’.

“The fact that new contracts need to be negotiated for GPs, NCHDs, consultants and public health specialists is indicative of the fact that Doctors in Ireland currently do not feel valued,” he said.

Health Minister Simon Harris also addressed the IMO’s meeting this evening and responded to Gilligan’s claim that the increased bed capacity of 2,590 was not sufficient.

“I realise you may contend that this is not enough but I go back to my point about finding the right balance between primary and secondary care, and I hope you will acknowledge that there is momentum now to reverse the frankly crazy decisions in the past to reduce beds,” Harris said.

The reality is that those who say we just need more primary care are only telling half the story.  Those who say we just need more beds are only telling the other half.  When we put them together we begin to see the full picture – adequate hospital beds to meet our demographic needs now and for the future, coupled with primary and community care that is resourced and developed to its full potential.

“Other ministers may have addressed your conferences and then left and cut bed numbers. I will do the opposite and increase bed numbers year on year. We will deliver in full on the recommendations of the internationally peer-reviewed bed capacity report,” Harris added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
274,595  45
2
Body of missing Tipperary man found
47,645  5
3
What did Irish people do during Storm Emma? We watched RTÉ and logged onto Pornhub
46,483  69
Fora
1
Why Irish distillers are sure the world is yet to hit 'peak gin'
134  0
2
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
85  0
3
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
38  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
53,915  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
42,279  88
3
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
37,066  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
Some bloggers are being accused of selling pre-worn items and incorrectly sized clothes on Depop
9,559  1
2
13 things you will know if you're someone who hasn't a notion about makeup
8,081  4
3
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
5,026  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
DUBLIN
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Exiled former Catalan leader freed on bail by German court

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie