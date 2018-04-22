  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
India approves death penalty for people convicted of raping children under 12

Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013.

By Associated Press Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
Image: Rafiq Maqbool
Image: Rafiq Maqbool

INDIA’S GOVERNMENT HAS approved of the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under 12, responding to widespread outrage over the recent rape and killing of a young girl and other attacks on children.

An order was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet and was being sent to the president for his approval, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

It will require the approval of Parliament within six months to become law. But in the meantime, suspects can be prosecuted under the order.

The move follows widespread outrage over the recent rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl in India’s Jammu-Kashmir state, the alleged rape of a girl by a ruling party lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh state and several other rape cases involving girls in the country.

Many protesters expressed particular anger at India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party for initially siding with the accused in the Kashmir case. The young victim was a Muslim and the accused are Hindus.

A total of at least nine suspects, including a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and four police officials, have been arrested in the Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh cases.

Stricter rape laws

Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013. In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a young woman in New Delhi triggered massive protests by hundreds of thousands to demand stricter rape laws in the country.

India Rape Death Penalty Effigies hang on nooses with the words: 'Hang the guilty in the Unnao rape case', 'Hang the guilty in the Kathua rape case' and 'Hang the guilty in the Surat rape case'. Source: Ajit Solanki

The government enacted laws doubling prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalising voyeurism, stalking and the trafficking of women. Indian lawmakers also voted to lower to 16 from 18 the age at which a person can be tried as an adult for heinous crimes.

Abha Singh, a lawyer, said the government’s move would deter men from committing crimes against women. But she urged the government to set a time frame for bringing suspects to justice. Indian courts are notorious for massive delays, with more than 30 million cases pending.

She said that “the conviction rate in rape cases in India was only 28%, implying that 72 out of 100 suspects are going unpunished”.

Associated Press

