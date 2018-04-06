Former chairman of INM 'appalled' that court documents have been leaked

LESLIE BUCKLEY, THE former chairman of Independent News and Media (INM) says he is “appalled” that court documents have been leaked.

An alleged data breach at the company which publishes the Irish Independent, Herald and Sunday World among others has seen the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) – the State’s corporate governance watchdog apply to the High Court to appoint inspectors to investigate the media group.

Since then, details of the ODCE affidavit have leaked through media outlets, including INM titles.

Today, Buckley released a statement, saying that the leaking of the document was appalling.

“I am appalled at the widespread circulation and sharing of the ODCE’s court document containing the most serious and damaging of allegations relating to my tenure as Chairman of INM plc.

“I believe that due process and fair procedures have been completely and wholly disregarded in this instance.

I have consistently maintained a position of not commenting in the midst of an ongoing statutory process, but on this occasion I am compelled to do so.

I will continue to cooperate fully with the ODCE and will robustly defend my position against each and every allegation.

“I am advised to reserve my position.”

Text messages sent to Buckley, published in the Irish Independent this week, reveal almost 40,000 emails of Joe Webb, former INM Ireland chief executive, may have been sourced during this alleged data interrogation. These emails reportedly go back as far as 1999.

Earlier this week, TheJournal.ie put a number of questions to INM in relation to the number of emails and individuals potentially impacted by this alleged breach. We also asked if there was a contingency plan in place to contact anyone affected by it.