Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?

It’ll be a bit of a mixed bag in the coming days, but temperatures are finally expected to drop.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 8:50 AM
16 minutes ago 1,958 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148194
Image: Shutterstock/HQuality
Image: Shutterstock/HQuality

IRELAND HAS BEEN experiencing humid conditions over the past few days, but itâ€™s about to cool down across the country as rain arrives just in time for the weekend.

According to Met Eireann, scattered downpours will begin in the west today, before more sustained spells of rain develop as the day continues.

Elsewhere, itâ€™ll be mainly dry with sunny spells, as maximum temperatures hit between 22 and 26 degrees on another warm day across the country.

Rain in the west will gradually move eastwards tonight, before clearing by Friday morning, when conditions across the country will be mostly dry with sunny spells.

However, rain will develop in the west again by midday on Friday and continue into Friday night, when thereâ€™ll potentially be a few heavy downpours. Minimum temperatures on Friday night will also be a relatively cold 9 to 12 degrees.

The mixed weather will continue into the weekend, with both sunny spells and scattered showers expected across the country early on Saturday.

Longer spells of rain will develop in the north as the day continues, but itâ€™ll be dry and sunny elsewhere as highest temperatures hit between 15 and 19 degrees.

It will be a bit drier on Saturday night, before the rain returns again for a time on Sunday morning.

The weekend will end on a good note, with rain on Sunday expected to clear by the afternoon with warm, dry conditions returning to bring maximum temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

