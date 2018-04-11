  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak

It’s part of an investment plan for the language.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,703 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949990
A Ghaeltacht sign in Co Galway.
Image: Flickr/kirinqueen
A Ghaeltacht sign in Co Galway.
A Ghaeltacht sign in Co Galway.
Image: Flickr/kirinqueen

NEW PLANS TO invest €178 million in the Irish language over the next decade include a plan for an Irish language and cultural hub in Dublin.

Irish language groups have said that such a hub could include a café or theatre and would be a space for those who speak the language and those learning it.

The government’s proposals for investment in culture, language and heritage were revealed yesterday with significant pledges for Gaeltacht areas and language supports.

A total of €105 million is being earmarked for Gaeltacht areas through Údarás na Gaeltachta but there are also ambitious plans to develop “language and culture hubs” across the country.

The plan sets aside €13 million to develop this aspect of the plan.

“In the region of €4 million will also be earmarked for the development of a landmark flagship Irish Language and Cultural Hub serving the growing community of Irish speakers in Dublin City and its environs,” the government’s plan states.

Conradh na Gaeilge has welcomed this and the other aspects of the government’s plans and noted that it made similar suggestions its own language plans that were produced along with 88 other groups.

On the proposal for a language hub in the capital,  Conradh na Gaeilge’s Julian de Spáinn says that their own base on Dublin’s Harcourt Street is in great demand and a larger centre like those in Derry and Belfast would be of great benefit.

These are centres where members of the public can drop in and know that there’ll be a café there that they can use their cúpla focal in. Or that there’ll be classes on, providing services for parents who are bringing up their children through Irish, or a theatre, all those things in one centre.

There is as yet no location for the proposed “flagship” Irish language hub but de Spáinn says they have already begun a feasibility study into expanding their own centre.

Already we’re oversubscribed on what we do here, the buildings and rooms are used on constant basis. But there’s no, for example, in this building a café, where you can sit down and have a cup of coffee and have a chat. There’s no theatre here either at the moment. So if you were to bring them in.

“You want to have a centre where it’s not just about Irish language classes, be it that you provide a cookery class, or you do yoga or do whatever it is through Irish. So you have everyone from those learning the language to,” he added.

Language centre   

As well as the plans for the new hub, there’s also proposals for a wider rollout of the Irish language centres that are already in place in places like Carlow and Ennis.

In these areas, Irish language groups are brought together and a plan is put in place as to how they can best work together to develop and promote the language more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
People have been queuing in the rain for houses in Dublin since Monday morning - they go on sale on Friday
68,967  144
2
Fleetwood Mac confirms that Lindsey Buckingham is out of the band
35,814  34
3
Pro-life doctor says no woman has died because of the Eighth Amendment
35,647  179
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
383  0
2
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
199  0
3
Charlie Sheen helped boost bookings at Hostelworld last year
137  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
44,326  69
2
Gaelic football should be called 'fistball' and the Super 8s are 'a money-making racket'
34,784  58
3
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
29,433  91
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim K went paddleboarding this week, so people are making jokes about her looking for her lost earring
7,982  1
2
Michael Sheen and Aisling Bea are reportedly dating... It's The Dredge
6,560  0
3
A troll complained about a drag queen appearing on The Chase and the Governess wasn't having any of it
5,761  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
DUBLIN
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
COURT
Cosby paid â¬2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie