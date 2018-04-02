Irish Life workers to strike for 24 hours over pension scheme

WORKERS AT THE country’s largest pension provider, Irish Life, are to strike for 24 hours over the closure of one of its staff pension schemes.

Following a vote in favour of industrial action, Irish Life members of the Unite trade union are to strike on 12 April.

The dispute centres around the company’s unilateral decision to close its Defined Benefit pension scheme as of 30 June.

Unite says the scheme has over 3,300 members, including pensioners and deferred members.

Commenting on the decision, Unite regional coordinating officer Richie Browne said the vote for industrial action reflected Unite members’ determination to resist Irish Life’s decision to close “a healthy pension scheme”.

He warned that the dispute could escalate beyond 12 April if a resolution to the dispute is not found.

“Irish Life can avert this strike, and the financial and reputational damage involved, by reversing their unilateral decision to close to Defined Benefit scheme on 30 June,” Browne said.

“The resolution of this dispute is now in the hands of management. Unite remains available for meaningful talks,” he said.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Irish Life for comment.