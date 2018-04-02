  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gaza protest death toll rises to 17 after Palestinian dies of gun wounds

More than 1,400 Palestinians were wounded during Friday’s clashes.

By AFP Monday 2 Apr 2018, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,908 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935981
Israeli security forces intervene Palestinians with tear gas as Palestinians stage a demonstration
Image: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Israeli security forces intervene Palestinians with tear gas as Palestinians stage a demonstration
Israeli security forces intervene Palestinians with tear gas as Palestinians stage a demonstration
Image: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A PALESTINIAN HAS succumbed to his wounds today, three days after being shot by Israeli forces when a mass protest led to clashes, Gaza’s health ministry said, raising the death toll to 17.

Faris al-Raqib, aged 29, was shot in the stomach during Friday’s clashes east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the health ministry said, as tens of thousands of people took part in some of the largest protests in recent years.

Hundreds of others were wounded, many of them by live fire, resulting in calls for an independent investigation by the European Union and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israel has defended its soldiers’ actions on Friday, when they opened fire on Palestinians who strayed from the main protest camp and approached the heavily fortified fence cutting off the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The military says soldiers opened fire only when necessary against those throwing stones and firebombs or rolling tyres at soldiers.

It said there were attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel while alleging there was also an attempted gun attack against soldiers along the border.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of using the protest as cover to carry out violence.

Palestinians say protesters were shot while posing no threat to soldiers and rights groups have criticised Israel’s use of live fire.

In addition to the 17 Palestinians killed, more than 1,400 were wounded on Friday, 757 of them by live fire, with the remainder hurt by rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, the health ministry in Gaza said.

Coveney call for restraint 

On Saturday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney called on Israel to restrain from violence following the deaths of 16 Palestinian people.

Coveney said he called on all involved, “especially the Israeli forces, to show the utmost restraint”.

The UN Security Council has also demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

In a statement this evening, Coveney said: “I also support the call from the UN Secretary General for an independent and transparent investigation into these incidents.

“These events highlight the urgent need for a credible, internationally-led peace process that can address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the pathway to two states, Israel and Palestine, living together in peace and security.

“Ireland and the EU are ready to play a role in developing that process, together with the US and others, and planning and investing for that brighter future.”

© AFP 2018 with reporting by Christina Finn

Read: Coveney calls for Israeli restraint after 16 Palestinians killed in clashes

More: 12 dead after clashes erupt as thousands of Gazans march near Israel border

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
60,733  217
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
58,035  19
3
Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality
56,626  48
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
239  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
112  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
126,643  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
59,016  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
51,503  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
22,470  0
2
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
7,226  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Easter Sunday
6,066  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GAZA
Gaza protest death toll rises to 17 after Palestinian dies of gun wounds
Gaza protest death toll rises to 17 after Palestinian dies of gun wounds
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
Coveney calls for Israeli restraint after 16 Palestinians killed in clashes
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie