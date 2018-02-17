Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours

File photo Source: RollingNews.ie

CUSTOMERS WERE DELAYED by almost five hours when taking a train from Dublin to Cork yesterday evening.

The 5pm Heuston to Cork service broke down near Charleville due to “mechanical difficulty”.

As a result, customers on the Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Kerry routes experienced significant delays.

The 5pm Heuston to Cork service was delayed by four hours and 39 minutes, eventually getting to Cork after midnight. This journey normally takes about two and a half hours.

The 5.05pm Heuston to Tralee service was delayed by four and a half hours. That service usually takes four hours, meaning passengers didn’t reach their destination until after 1am.

Update on delays: 17:00 Heuston Cork is 279 mins late 17:05 Heuston Tralee is 270mins late,18:00 Heuston Cork is 221mins late 19:00 Heuston Cork is 159mins late and 21:00 Heuston Cork is 60mins late — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 16, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Several later services were also delayed until the issue was resolved.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the considerable inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson for Irish Rail told TheJournal.ie.

Refunds

Affected customers are entitled to refunds. As set out here, passengers who are delayed by 60 to 120 minutes are entitled to 50% of the value of the journey in vouchers or 25% in cash.

People who are delayed by 120 minutes or more are entitled to get 100% of the value of the single journey in vouchers or 50% in cash.