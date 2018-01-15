Are your details up-to-date? 5% of water refund cheques have yet to be sent out

IRISH WATER SAY that the vast majority of water charge refunds have been issued – but are urging those who haven’t yet received a payment to get in touch to check their details.

In the next few weeks, the Irish utility will issue a media campaign to remind people to check that their details are up-to-date.

Since November, 95% of cheques will be issued to customers. Irish Water said that it will begin to winding down the domestic refunds process.

Its Head of Customer Operations Eamon Gallen said that they had experienced a “considerable” response from customers looking to update their details.

“Our refunds page on the Irish Water website had almost half a million hits, our call centre dealt with over 90,000 calls and over 90% of those were to update personal or account details.”

“While the response from the public has been considerable, we still do have outstanding accounts where incomplete addresses or accounts registered.

For example, as ‘The Occupier’ meaning that we cannot issue the cheque which must go to a named account holder.

Anyone who has yet to receive a cheque for the refund of their domestic water charges should contact Irish Water on 1850 448 448.

Your address can be checked and updated online here.

Refunds totalling €173 million will be paid to 990,000 customers. An additional €5 million will be spent on the cost of letters, cheques, a public information campaign and additional staffing to support the project.

“There are only a minority of cheques left to issue and we want to ensure that we can get them to the appropriate people as quickly as possible,” Gallen said.