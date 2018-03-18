  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
Man (40s) charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

He was charged today and will appear before a court this morning.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 9:07 AM
Joanne Lee
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his early 40s in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee.

He was arrested on Friday and was detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

He was charged today and will appear before a court this morning.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was found in a wardrobe in a house in Ranelagh last month, days after she had been reported missing by her family.

Gardaí found her unresponsive, and medical assistance was given, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital after being found at the rear of the house. It’s understood he may have fallen from a third-floor window.

Read: Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee

