Man (40s) charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his early 40s in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee.

He was arrested on Friday and was detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

He was charged today and will appear before a court this morning.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was found in a wardrobe in a house in Ranelagh last month, days after she had been reported missing by her family.

Gardaí found her unresponsive, and medical assistance was given, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital after being found at the rear of the house. It’s understood he may have fallen from a third-floor window.