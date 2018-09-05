PSNI appeal for John Clifford to hand himself as they continue hunt for child killer

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland has appealed for child-killer John Clifford to hand himself in following his escape from prison.

The 56 year-old remains at large after he failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on Sunday, when he was on temporary release for an appointment.

Police also say they have located a mobility scooter belonging to Clifford – jailed in 1989 for the murder of his niece Sue Ellen and other offences – which he was driving at the time of his escape.

In an update this evening, Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell thanked members of the public who had contacted the PSNI with information about Clifford.

He said: “Through the course of our enquiries, [we] believe that he boarded a train at 13.05 at Lanyon Place train station (formally known as Central Station) on Sunday, 2 September.”

McDonnell also reminded the public that Clifford was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, with glasses and a dark heavy coat and was carrying a dark-coloured backpack when he disappeared.

He is described as being 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair, of medium build and with a fresh complexion.

McDonnell appealed directly to Clifford to hand himself in, and asked anyone who may have seen him or with information about his whereabouts to contact the PSNI.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service remains focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”