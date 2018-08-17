Garda probe after memorial to Mayo murder victim vandalised

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are investigating after a memorial to a murdered man was vandalised overnight.

Joseph Deacy of St Albans in England was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford on Saturday 12 August last year.

Friends of Deacy had this week placed flowers and other tributes to Joe on the N5 near Bohola in Mayo to mark a year since his passing.

Deacy was discovered by a passer-by in the early hours of 12 August. A post-mortem showed that he had suffered head injuries. Gardaí determined that it was a case of homicide.

This morning, the memorial appeared to have been vandalised.

MidWest Radio tweeted a photographs showing what happened.

The disgraceful images of the wreaths and flowers commemorating the late Joe Deacy, laid on the anniversary of his death last weekend, that were vandalised late on Wednesday night/early Thursday morning along the N5. https://t.co/HnKqp5eFMh pic.twitter.com/EgqaeGr1vZ — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) August 17, 2018

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 01 949372080 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.