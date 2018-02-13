  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge says Julian Assange is not 'above the normal rules of law' and should be arrested

The Wikileaks founder suffered a further court setback today.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 5:07 PM
4 hours ago 7,414 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3850199
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN Assange has lost his legal battle to overturn a British arrest warrant against him, and with it his hopes of freely leaving Ecuador’s London embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

In a court in the British capital, Judge Emma Arbuthnot rejected his lawyers’ argument that upholding the warrant was no longer in the public interest.

“I find arrest is a proportionate response even though Mr Assange has restricted his own freedom for a number of years,” she said.

Assange was awaiting extradition to Sweden over a 2010 investigation into claims of rape and sexual assault when he breached his bail conditions to seek refuge in the embassy.

Sweden dropped its investigation last year, but the British warrant for his arrest for jumping bail remains, meaning he would be detained as soon as he steps outside.

The judge rejected claims that Assange was suffering from his confinement, saying: “Mr Assange’s health problems could be much worse.”

She had last week rejected claims by Assange’s team that the warrant was rendered null-and-void because there was no longer any underlying crime.

Assange says he fears his arrest could lead to his extradition to the United States over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret US military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year said his arrest was a “priority”.

But the judge rejected this, adding:

He appears to consider himself above the normal rules of law and wants justice only if it goes in his favour.

Gareth Peirce, one of Assange’s lawyers, told AFP it would be possible to appeal against the judge’s decision, but she said this had not yet been decided.

‘Akin to imprisonment’

Assange wrote on Twitter before the hearing that his latest legal argument hinged on an alleged “cover-up” by the British government to keep him detained.

He highlighted newspaper report which quoted emails sent by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to Swedish counterparts in 2012, urging them not to drop their application for a European arrest warrant.

In the emails, a CPS lawyer apparently commented on a 2012 article saying that Sweden was dropping the case by writing: “Don’t you dare get cold feet!”

Swedish prosecutors told the CPS in 2013 that they “felt obliged” to lift the warrant, but only announced last year that it had finally been dropped.

The CPS also admitted it destroyed emails relating to the case after the lawyer handling the British response retired in 2014.

Ecuador’s foreign ministry said it wants to reach a solution with Britain that satisfies both sides and respects Assange’s human rights.

Assange’s lawyer Mark Summers said his client had been living in conditions “akin to imprisonment” and his “psychological health” has deteriorated and was “in serious peril”.

The court heard that the 46-year-old was suffering from a bad tooth, a frozen shoulder and depression.

Assange only very rarely emerges onto the balcony of the embassy building, citing concerns for his personal safety, but he frequently takes part in media conferences and campaigns via video link.

Ecuador in December granted citizenship to the Australian-born Assange, and asked Britain to recognise him as a diplomat in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him with the immunity that could see him walk free.

But London swiftly rejected the move.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Julian Assange has ‘a bad tooth, a frozen shoulder and depression’ but the UK still wants to arrest him >

Read: Ecuador has granted Julian Assange citizenship >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
70,756  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,073  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
41,810  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its €50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
685  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
252  0
3
Dublin rents are now €4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
235  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,507  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
27,325  26
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,065  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,243  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,896  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,851  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded €27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAí
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie