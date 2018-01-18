  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All 52 who died in Kazakhstan bus fire were Uzbek nationals

All those who died are believed to be Uzbek nationals; local media indicates that they were migrant workers travelling to Russia.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 12:00 PM
4 hours ago 10,174 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3803305

Kazakhstan Bus Fire A photo made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. Source: AP/PA Images

Updated at 12pm

EMERGENCY OFFICIALS IN Kazakhstan have said that 52 people were killed when the Russia-bound bus they were travelling on caught fire.

“…At 10.30am [4.30am Irish time], a bus caught fire,” the ministry said, without elaborating on the cause of the blaze.

55 passengers and two drivers were on board. Five people who managed to escape are receiving medical assistance. The rest died on the spot.

All those who died are believed to be Uzbek nationals, an interior ministry official told Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency. Kazakh media reported they were migrant workers travelling to Russia.

Uzbekistan’s emergency services ministry said it had opened a hotline.

The vehicle was registered in Kazakhstan, emergency services ministry official Ruslan Imankulov told AFP. He said the fire spread very quickly.

Short circuit blamed

Regional emergency service officials initially blamed the fire on a short circuit and said the bus was overloaded, Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency reported.

Ministry representative Imankulov did not confirm this however, telling AFP: “It’s too early to talk about the reasons for the fire.”

KAZAKHSTAN-AKTOBE-BUS-ACCIDENT Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Panic broke out on board the bus, hindering evacuation, while survivors managed to climb through a door and window, Kazakh news site BNews reported.

Two of the survivors suffered burns to their hands, emergency services officials told AFP, while others suffered minor injuries.

The Kazakh emergency services ministry said it was travelling from the southern Kazakh town of Shymkent to the Russian city of Samara on the Volga river, a distance of almost 1,900km.

Video broadcasts by Russian and Kazakh media showed black smoke and flames billowing from the vehicle which had veered across a flat stretch of road carving through a snowy steppe.

KAZAKHSTAN-AKTOBE-BUS-ACCIDENT Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The ministry said the vehicle was a Hungarian-made Ikarus. These buses are still widely used in ex-Soviet nations, even though they are often decades old.

The accident is one of the deadliest in the last five years, with the worst toll in Afghanistan in 2016 when two buses collided with an oil tanker, killing at least 73 people.

The tragedy, which struck in the area around the city of Aktobe, highlights the high accident rate for passenger transport in the region.

In October last year, a Kazakh-registered bus with Uzbek passengers was hit by a train in Russia after breaking down on the tracks, killing 19 people aboard the bus.

In 2015, 16 people, including three children, died in Kazakhstan when a minibus collided with a van on 20 April 2015.

© AFP 2018

Read: Hand of friendship: North and South Korea will compete together at the Winter Olympics >

Read: Why Macedonia has been embroiled in a decades-long row with Greece about its name > 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
AA customer says employee was stopped from speaking to him in Irish
59,399  150
2
'The love of my life is gone'- Dolores O'Riordan's partner remembers singer as post-mortem is due
45,279  9
3
'I never cost the State a penny, but now they're taking part of my pension'
38,291  43
Fora
1
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
1,523  0
2
The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand
854  0
3
Denis O'Brien has pumped millions into his Actavo business after swingeing job cuts
542  0
The42
1
'I'm trying to live as much of a professional lifestyle as I can': Chin on life as a full-time hurler
47,995  98
2
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
47,643  75
3
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
43,335  165
DailyEdge.ie
1
Lidl is now selling a blanket with built-in booties for all the perennially cold people out there
9,895  2
2
Which Leaving Cert English Poet Are You?
6,107  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,791  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Drunk driver who killed elderly man gets community service after widow pleads for him to avoid jail
Drunk driver who killed elderly man gets community service after widow pleads for him to avoid jail
Man who injured gardaí while trying to get away from drugs bust jailed for five years
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Missing Kildare teenager found safe and well
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
DUBLIN
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
No charges to be brought in relation to boy (17) who killed himself after alleged cyberbullying
Accidental death verdict returned in case of boy killed in sulky accident
Dublin man to share €50,000 scratchcard winnings with lifelong best friend
LEO VARADKAR
Poll: Do you think the UK should vote again on Brexit?
Poll: Do you think the UK should vote again on Brexit?
'I never cost the State a penny, but now they're taking part of my pension'
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie