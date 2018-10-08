This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation

The garda has brought a High Court action aimed at stopping an investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 8 Oct 2018, 5:31 PM
54 minutes ago 5,169 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4274822
Keith Harrison and Marisa Simms
Image: RollingNews.ie
Keith Harrison and Marisa Simms
Keith Harrison and Marisa Simms
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDA KEITH HARRISON, who gave evidence before the Disclosures Tribunal, has brought a High Court action aimed at stopping an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.

Garda Harrison, who denies the alleged misconduct, says the investigation has been brought on behalf of the Garda Commissioner following certain adverse comments made about him in an interim report by the tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

His lawyers argue that the tribunal’s comments cannot have any legal implications nor can they be relied upon by the Garda Commissioner to discipline Harrison and the investigation should be prohibited.

Last November the Disclosures Tribunal rejected allegations made by Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms. The couple made allegations including that Simms was compelled by gardaí to make a statement against him which led to a Tusla referral.

The Co Donegal-based garda also alleged he was the victim of a five-year intimidation campaign after arresting a fellow officer for drink driving in Athlone in 2009.

In an interim report, Mr Justice Charleton said all of Harrison and Simms’ allegations examined by the tribunal were “entirely without any validity”. The judge said he was exonerating people within Tusla and An Garda Síochána who had been accused of wrongdoing.

Misconduct allegations 

Last July, Harrison was informed that a Garda Superintendent has been appointed to conduct an internal investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.

The alleged misconduct includes that the adverse commentary by Mr Justice Charleton about Harrison brought An Garda Síochána into disrepute and that allegations made by Harrison in a protected disclosure were found to be false and entirely misleading.

It is also alleged that the motivation by Harrison in making those allegations was malicious and vexatious and that his conduct in incidents outlined in evidence to the tribunal was unbecoming to a member of An Garda Síochána.

Harrison denies the allegations and his lawyers have called on the Commissioner to end what he claims is an unlawful investigation, which the Commissioner has failed to do.

In his action against the Commissioner, Harrison, represented by Mark Harty SC instructed by Kilfeather & Co Solicitors, seeks declarations and orders including an order quashing the decision to appoint an officer to investigate alleged breaches of discipline by the garda.

He also seeks declarations that the decision to appoint an investigating officer is unlawful and by seeking to place reliance on the findings of a tribunal of inquiry the Commissioner has acted outside his jurisdiction and in breach of natural and constitutional justice.

Counsel also told the court that it is Harrison’s case that by in seeking to discipline his client on the basis of what was contained in protective disclosures the Commissioner is acting in breach of the 2014 Protected Disclosures Act.

Permission to bring the action was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan at Monday’s sitting of the High Court.

The judge made the matter returnable to a date later this month.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    56,783  55
    2
    		Quiz: How much do you know about 90s films?
    36,245  10
    3
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    36,173  40
    Fora
    1
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    320  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    108  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    105  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    59,471  119
    2
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    36,022  16
    3
    		Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    26,411  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    6,969  0
    2
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    5,135  0
    3
    		The all-important 3-0 this year? Here are the biggest moments from the year you were born
    4,623  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    GARDAí
    Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation
    Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan OâDriscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie