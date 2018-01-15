Gardaí make second arrest in Kerry assault investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a second man following a serious assault in Kerry over the weekend.

A man was found in St Stephens Park, Castleisland, Kerry, at around 5.30am on Sunday morning. The victim, who is in his late 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he was described as being in a serious condition.

Gardaí investigating the incident said they have arrested a second man this morning.

A spokesman said: “The man in his 20s was arrested this morning, 15 January 2017 and is detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984.

“A 19-year-old man arrested yesterday remains in custody at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.