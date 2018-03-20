Man due in court over theft of â‚¬12,000 from Dublin garda station

A MAN IS due in court this afternoon charged in relation to the theft of â‚¬12,000 from a Dublin garda station.

In April last year gardaÃ­ confirmed that a sum of cash had gone missing from Kevin Street garda station in Dublin.

A detective superintendent was appointed to examine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the money.

GardaÃ­ have confirmed a 41-year-old man was arrested in Dublin earlier today in connection with this investigation.

He is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.