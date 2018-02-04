  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash

The crash happened on Thursday morning and the young child died today.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 8:40 PM
7 hours ago 42,072 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3833979
The regional road on which the crash happened.
Image: Google Maps
The regional road on which the crash happened.
The regional road on which the crash happened.
Image: Google Maps

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after a two-car crash that happened in Kildare on Thursday.

The father of the child was driving the car in which she was travelling and he is continuing to be treated in Tallaght Hospital. He is aged in his 40s.

The crash happened on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen at just after 8am on Thursday morning.

The young child was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Temple Street where she was pronounced dead earlier today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300 or any garda station.

