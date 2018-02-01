Teenager seriously injured after being hit by truck

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating a serious road traffic accident that left a teenager seriously injured.

The incident occurred between a truck and a pedestrian at Ballyvodane, Donoughmore, County Cork this morning at 7.30am.

The incident happened Ballyvodane between Firmount cross and Ballyvodane Cross, Donoughmore.

The teenager was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone who may have been on the stretch of road between 7am and 7.30am to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.