Kleenex scraps 'Mansize' branding from tissues over sexism accusation

KLEENEX HAS ANNOUNCED that its ‘Mansize’ brand will be discontinued following complaints to the company over sexism.

The tissue-maker announced the move on social media amid growing criticism from the public, and will change the line to ‘Extra Large’.

The company said: “We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops”.

Kleenex for Men were first sold in 1956, with a claim that the tissues would “stay strong when wet”.

The company is part of Kimberly-Clark, whose products are sold in over 175 countries around the world.