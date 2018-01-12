Larry Mullen sues contractors over construction of beachfront Dublin home

Left to right, The Edge, Larry Mullen, Bono, pictured in March Source: EMPICS Sport

U2 DRUMMER LARRY Mullen has launched legal proceedings against a series of contractors over a proposed refurbishment of a north Dublin property.

Papers were lodged by the artist and his partner Ann Acheson in the High Court on Wednesday.

The precise details of the case are unknown, however it’s understood that it relates to the proposed demolition of a number of houses at Claremont Lodge, Howth, in order to begin construction of a family home.

Mullen and Acheson had previously lodged separate proceedings against seven defendants regarding the same issue in October 2016. Two of those defendants, Colin Jennings and Colin Jennings Architect Limited, are also named in the new case.

Two other contractors are named in the new litigation – Dublin-based landscape designer Bernard Hickie and independent landscape contractor Sean Cunningham.

It’s understood that the case specifically involves an issue surrounding a boundary wall at the property.

Mullen and Acheson’s legal counsel in both instances, Hussey Fraser, could not be contacted for comment on the matter.

When asked for a reaction to the case being filed, Jennings told TheJournal.ie “I confirm for the record that the allegations made against me and my firm are strenuously denied and will be fully defended in court.”

Bernard Hickie likewise denied the allegations, and said the action will be defended to the full extent. Sean Cunningham could not be reached for comment.

Jennings previously designed a proposed roof extension to U2 singer Bono’s house on the Vico Road in Killiney, south Dublin, in 2008.

