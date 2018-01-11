  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men jailed for plying 14-year-old girl with drugs and forcing her into prostitution in UK

She was reported missing on 8 June 2015. However, she was being held in one of the men’s houses.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 4:24 PM
8 hours ago 36,892 Views 87 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3792409
From left to right: Jake Cairns, Brandon Sharples, Jack McNally
Image: West Midlands Police
From left to right: Jake Cairns, Brandon Sharples, Jack McNally
From left to right: Jake Cairns, Brandon Sharples, Jack McNally
Image: West Midlands Police

THREE MEN WHO sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl by plying her with drugs and forcing her to work as a prostitute in England have been jailed for a total of 18 years.

Jack Cairns, 21, Jack McNally, 21, and Brandon Sharples, 20, were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court today after being found guilty of a number of offences following a trial.

The victim began to be exploited by Cairns after the pair struck up a friendship while he supplied her with drugs.

She was reported missing by her family on 8 June 2015. However, she had been offered a place to stay by Cairns at a property in Radford, Coventry during this time.

Over the next two days, he gave the girl drugs and then encouraged her to work as a prostitute to repay her debt.

In the presence of McNally and Sharples, Cairns made the victim pose naked for photos which were then uploaded to a social media site advertising her as an escort.

For another three days, men visited the property and paid for sex with the victim.

She was still considered missing during this time.

On 13 June 2015, police raided the house and rescued the victim. McNally and Sharples were at the house when the police arrived and they were arrested. Cairns was later arrested.

The three men were convicted following a two-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.

“This case involved the most horrendous exploitation of a vulnerable young girl by the defendants. She was treated as little more than a commodity to be utilised for their financial gain,” Alex Warren, senior crown prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service said.

“The prosecution was able to outline the role that each defendant played in her abuse and they must now face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim’s courage and her support in helping to bring these three men to justice.”

Read: Solicitor for teenage girl whose naked picture was shared on Facebook says the company was ‘negligent’

More: Man (24) jailed for life over murder of ‘exceptional human being’ Leo Carolan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (87)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Home and Away actress 'has life support turned off' after tragic Christmas crash
129,587  15
2
Dun Laoghaire burglary gangs 'have joined forces' to target upmarket areas of south Dublin
61,245  77
3
Michael Healy Rae on suicide in his constituency: 'It didn't register. I didn't get it.'
46,883  51
Fora
1
Ireland's consumer watchdog is powerless to investigate Apple's 'planned obsolescence'
326  0
2
GameStop's Irish unit is €16m in the red - but the company is still 'satisfied' with trade here
240  0
3
Hickey's pharmacy chain has raked in a million-euro profit as sales soar
164  0
The42
1
'They start getting attention from the opposite sex and start getting bought pints in pubs'
41,240  28
2
Do you want Martin O'Neill to stay on as Ireland manager?
39,134  125
3
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
33,001  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Skin Deep: If you can't stand washing and drying your hair these tips are for you
8,598  3
2
11 very believable Kylie Jenner conspiracy theories to keep you up at night
8,408  2
3
Conor McGregor squared up to Richard Branson before a brief Twitter spat with Floyd Mayweather
7,618  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
No third trial for man who claimed he was asleep when he allegedly raped his friend
Man promised girlfriend he'd buy non-existent site for house, before gambling away over €22,000
HEALTH
Hickey's pharmacy chain has raked in a million-euro profit as sales soar
Hickey's pharmacy chain has raked in a million-euro profit as sales soar
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
'I was bleeding heavily while blacking out. I thought I was dying'
GARDAí
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
Second man arrested in connection with Martin Clancy murder
Gardaí announce sharp drop in burglaries nationwide after targeting repeat offenders
DUBLIN
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
'Stephanie, don’t leave us': Inquest hears baby swallowed tiny plastic perspex before her death
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie