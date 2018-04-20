Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Show Country Special tonight?

COUNTRY MUSIC IS hugely popular in Ireland, having enjoyed a resurgence in recent years.

The annual Late Late Show Country Special will air on RTÉ One tonight, featuring established and emerging country artists including Sandy Kelly, Derek Ryan and Nathan Carter.

The show was recorded yesterday and will feature a tribute to the late musician Big Tom McBride, who will be laid to rest in Co Monaghan today.

