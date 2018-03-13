  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says no one will gain from a trade war between US and Europe

The Taoiseach told an audience in Washington DC that Ireland is a “global country” at the centre of a “rapidly changing world”.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,469 Views 40 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3901849

Updated 9pm

TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has urged Europe and the US to step back from the brink of a trade war.

Speaking at the opening event of his five-day stay in Washington DC, the Taoiseach told an audience at Brookings Institution that Ireland has strong links with parts of the world to which the Irish have migrated – including the United States.

This is the reason why Ireland believes in “free trade and free enterprise”, he explained.

Trade war threats 

Touching on the issue of the day – the threat of a trade war between the US and Europe – Varadkar said Ireland has strong links with parts of the world to which the Irish have migrated – including the United States. This is the reason why Ireland believes in “free trade and free enterprise”, he explained.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that the US was ready to drop its tariffs if the EU lowered its “horrific” rates on American products calling them unfair to  farmers and other businesses.

Very much flying the European flag in the US capital today, Varadkar said he would like Ireland to take a leadership role and be “a bridge between the EU and the United States”.

I fear that there is a danger that the EU and the United States may drift apart due to growing divisions on trade, tax, climate change and many other areas.
Such a development would not be in the interests of the people on either side of the Atlantic. Ireland can and is willing to act as a bridge between the US and the EU to interpret one to the other and to help ensure that positive and constructive relations are maintained and developed.

The Taoiseach was also quick to point out that trade works both ways – for both America and Ireland, stating that every week, €2 billion in goods and services is traded in both directions across the Atlantic.

“While the story of US investment in Ireland – as a gateway to the EU Single Market – is well known, it is often less well appreciated that the flow of investment is strong in both directions,” he said, highlighting that Irish companies provide more than 100,000 jobs in the US.

As one of the most open small economies in the world, Ireland is a strong proponent of free trade and free enterprise, said the Taoiseach.

He added:

Alongside our EU partners, we oppose any steps that raise barriers to trade, whether through the imposition of tariffs or otherwise. Trade barriers make losers of us all.
As the President of the European Council Donald Tusk has said, trade wars are bad, and they are easy to lose.

The Taoiseach said Ireland is a “global country” at the centre of a “rapidly changing world”.

Brexit and key challenges 

Giving a speech on Ireland’s role in the world and relations between the European Union and the United States, he said there are many challenges facing Ireland, including:

1. Brexit – the UK’s decision to leave the EU
2. Increased regional instability fuelled by geopolitical tensions and conflicts
3. Changing approaches to international trade – the topic of the day here in Washington DC
4. The challenges for governments of counteracting the rise of international terrorism in all its manifestations, including cyber terrorism
5. Uncontrolled mass migration

However, Ireland’s own National Risk Assessment last year did not list mass migration as a concern.

A Conversation with Leo Varadkar, T.D. Prime Minister of Ireland - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals Source: Steve Rogers Photography

As promised, Varadkar also made the case for Ireland getting a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.

He said Ireland has a long tradition of support for the UN on international peace and security issues, with Irish peacekeeping troops currently taking part in six UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

TheJournal.ie’s political reporter Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @ChristinaFinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page.  

‘I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go’: Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
116,559  37
2
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
59,495  83
3
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
48,210  13
Fora
1
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
754  0
2
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
394  0
3
This vulture-fund backed homebuilder has spent over €100m on land for new houses
355  0
The42
1
As it happened: Day 1 of Cheltenham 2018
54,992  10
2
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
28,996  12
3
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
24,201  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
7,977  0
2
A look back at the changing Electric Picnic lineups over the past 14 years
5,700  1
3
A hen party ran into some Game of Thrones stars in a Dublin pub, and didn't even know who they were
4,670  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
NORTHERN IRELAND
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
Northern MLAs could have their pay docked by over €15,000 while Stormont remains down
Man who was found slumped in car was shot in head
HSE
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
HSE says meningitis cases in Meath were 'small family outbreak'
'Young people are exhausted': This new toolkit is tackling sleep deprivation among teenagers
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie