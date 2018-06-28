This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Leo will be cheering for Belgium against England tonight ... how about you?

A reporter shouted the question at the Taoiseach as he attended an event in Brussels.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 12:58 PM
55 minutes ago 9,145 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4096717
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he’ll be backing Belgium this evening as they take on England in the World Cup.

Arriving at the European People’s Party summit in Brussels today, the Taoiseach paused for a moment when the question was shouted to him before telling the assembled media he would be backing the summit’s host nation.

Faisal Islam of Sky News suggested, tongue-in-cheek, that Varadkar “clearly knows that by supporting Belgium tonight, he is helping England get on the easier side of the draw and therefore to win the World Cup”.

Who (if anyone) will you be supporting?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (57)

write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

