The elderly pensioner Leon from the UK version of Gogglebox has died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and #Gogglebox legend Leon. We will all miss him so very dearly. Our thoughts are with June and family at this incredibly sad time. 💔 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) December 23, 2017 Source: C4 Gogglebox /Twitter

A POPULAR PARTICIPANT from the UK version of Gogglebox has died.

Leon Bernicoff regularly appeared on the show, always alongside his wife June, since the show first began to air in 2013.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert today, who paid tribute to his “sharp wit” and “unique personality”.

It is understood he died in hospital following a short illness.

The statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox’s Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today.

Leon and his wife June were the first members of the public to be cast for Gogglebox back in early 2013, and they soon grew to become much-loved voices during the course of the show’s 10 series to date.

Bernicoff and his wife proved popular on the show, and have over 200,000 followers on Twitter.

The pair had been married well over 50 years. The 83-year-old survived by June, two children and grandchildren.