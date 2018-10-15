Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada says she would wear the poppy if she were elected president

SINN FÉIN PRESIDENTIAL candidate Liadh Ní Riada has said she would wear the British poppy if she were president.

Speaking on Claire Byrne Live tonight, the MEP said that wearing the symbol would help show how Ireland has matured as a society.

Ní Riada said she recognised that her own party’s supporters would be less than happy if she wore the divisive symbol, however.

Remembrance poppies are worn each year throughout the UK to commemorate those who have died in war.

The flowers grew on the Western Front battlefields of France and Belgium following the First World War.

The Sinn Féin candidate received a round of applause for her response.

Gavin Duffy, on the other hand, said he wouldn’t wear the poppy. The president should not wear any symbol, Duffy said.

Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada is greeted with the first round of applause of the night after stating she would, as president, wear a poppy on Armistice Day. Live updates here: https://t.co/1n0u5WuKq9 #aras18 pic.twitter.com/22p8V9akHq — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) October 15, 2018

For more coverage of tonight’s presidential debate follow TheJournal.ie’s live blog.