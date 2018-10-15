This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ presidential debate cuts to ad break because of heckler

Peter Casey was in the middle of answering a question when he was interrupted.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 15 Oct 2018, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 21,405 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4288238
Image: Screenshot/RTÉ
Image: Screenshot/RTÉ

THE FIRST LIVE televised presidential debate was unexpectedly interrupted, and had to cut to an ad break.

Presidential candidates Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Peter Casey and Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada were answering questions on the Claire Byrne show about the Constitution, funding, and presidential priorities.

Casey was in the middle of answering a question when an audience member began shouting at Casey, and Claire Byrne had to abruptly cut to an ad break.

When they returned from the ad break, Byrne resumed the debate without making any reference to the interruption.

A woman who made an in-character pitch for an Áras nomination (as Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff) to Dublin City Council last month interrupted the debate. 

She had tweeted from her account before the beginning of the programme stating that she was in the audience, and questioning the qualifications of the candidates.

It’s been reported that she said “I’ve had enough” before falling down the stairs.

Bunty (aka Norma Burke) made a satirical pitch at Dublin City Council last month.

During that speech, she suggested setting up hunting lodges in the Phoenix Park and burning dead people for fossil fuels, which provoked a particularly strong reaction.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn interrupted Burke to call the speech “an insult to the office of President”, while Labour’s Dermot Lacey said her address was “deeply offensive”.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, RTÉ said:

Audience selection was founded on open applications from members of the public. The audience was selected by an external company to be representative both geographically, politically and demographically of the electorate.
We regret a member of the audience decided to interrupt the candidates. They were removed from the studio and the live broadcast continued.

If you want a round up of what else happened during the debate, we have it documented in our Liveblog here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    73,589  54
    2
    		'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
    70,276  22
    3
    		Sinn Féin closes WhatsApp group over 'inappropriate and disrespectful' texts about President Higgins
    40,355  103
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    316  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    162  0
    The42
    1
    		‘We're sorry, but the GAA team actually don't want you to present the boys with the medals’
    33,525  69
    2
    		'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
    27,398  33
    3
    		Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    17,401  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Willis' take on the Roxanne Pallett interview is indicative of her prowess as a broadcaster
    10,497  0
    2
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    9,422  3
    3
    		'Kehlani's pregnancy announcement doesn't give you a free pass to be bi-phobic'
    8,907  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Dublin gang suspected of campaign of graffiti harassment and threats to garda injured in acid attack
    Dublin gang suspected of campaign of graffiti harassment and threats to garda injured in acid attack
    Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Missing 61-year-old man found 'safe and well'
    DUBLIN
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    Player ratings: How would you rate the candidates who took part in the first presidential debate?
    Player ratings: How would you rate the candidates who took part in the first presidential debate?
    Live debates row: Gallagher told to 'stop hiding behind Michael D' by Ní Riada
    President Higgins leads Ireland's tributes as Archbishop Oscar Romero becomes a saint

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie