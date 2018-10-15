This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Liveblog

1,288 Views 3 Comments
Share

ELEVEN DAYS OUT from polling day, four of the six presidential candidates are taking part in the first TV debate of the campaign on Claire Byrne Live. 

It’s happening in front of an invited audience of 200 people, many of whom are being given a chance to put questions to the presidential hopefuls. 

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada are taking part.

Sean Gallagher and President Michael D Higgins are not.

Okay, so we’re almost ready to go. 

The hour-long debate goes to air at 9.35pm. 

Four candidates, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada, are taking part – but all six were invited.

RTÉ has said the invitation remains open for each of the candidates to join their fellow hopefuls in studio right up to broadcast time. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    68,737  50
    2
    		'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
    50,626  20
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    49,108  15
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    247  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    36,957  7
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    32,402  12
    3
    		'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
    24,729  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    8,021  3
    2
    		'Kehlani's pregnancy announcement doesn't give you a free pass to be bi-phobic'
    6,877  4
    3
    		A look back at some of the questionable things Pete Davidson said over the course of his relationship with Ariana
    6,440  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Sergeant awarded â¬8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Missing 61-year-old man found 'safe and well'
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    DUBLIN
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?
    HOMELESSNESS
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    'A detrimental impact on children': 19 babies born into a homeless charity's services last year
    'He chose to die at home. The hostel was his home': Lynn Ruane on hidden health problems in homelessness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie