All the action as it happens as Claire Byrne hosts the first televised debate of the campaign.
Liveblog
ELEVEN DAYS OUT from polling day, four of the six presidential candidates are taking part in the first TV debate of the campaign on Claire Byrne Live.
It’s happening in front of an invited audience of 200 people, many of whom are being given a chance to put questions to the presidential hopefuls.
Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada are taking part.
Sean Gallagher and President Michael D Higgins are not.
Okay, so we’re almost ready to go.
The hour-long debate goes to air at 9.35pm.
Four candidates, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada, are taking part – but all six were invited.
RTÉ has said the invitation remains open for each of the candidates to join their fellow hopefuls in studio right up to broadcast time.
This is the view from the Gavin Duffy corner, courtesy of PR guru Richard Moore (fun fact: Moore worked for Sean Gallagher back n 2011).
All set for @ClaireByrneLive @GavinDuffy @rte #Aras18 #Aras2018 pic.twitter.com/QQ5aHjFzi3— Richard Moore (@Moorerichardpr) October 15, 2018
First look at the set here from the boss of RTÉ News…
All we need are the candidates. #Aras18 #CBLive #RTE pic.twitter.com/oeKhFpxovv— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) October 15, 2018
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Trending Opinions
|
Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
Paddy Slattery
|
'He chose to die at home. The hostel was his home': Lynn Ruane on hidden health problems in homelessness
Lynn Ruane
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
68,737 50
|
2
|
'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
50,626 20
|
3
|
Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
49,108 15
|
1
|
Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
247 0
|
2
|
Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
142 0
|
1
|
'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
36,957 7
|
2
|
'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
32,402 12
|
3
|
'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
24,729 29
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (3)