ELEVEN DAYS OUT from polling day, four of the six presidential candidates are taking part in the first TV debate of the campaign on Claire Byrne Live.

It’s happening in front of an invited audience of 200 people, many of whom are being given a chance to put questions to the presidential hopefuls.

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada are taking part.

Sean Gallagher and President Michael D Higgins are not.