  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick firefighters save woman by her 'fingertips' in River Shannon rescue

The firefighters say that it was a joint effort by everyone involved.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 4,988 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3950957
LImerick firefighters say the swiftness of the call saved the day.
Image: Twitter/LimerickFire
LImerick firefighters say the swiftness of the call saved the day.
LImerick firefighters say the swiftness of the call saved the day.
Image: Twitter/LimerickFire

A GROUP OF heroic firefighters who dramatically saved a woman from drowning in the River Shannon in Limerick city, told how they were able to rescue the woman after being “promptly” alerted to the scene by gardai.

The firefighters reminded the public that, contacting Limerick’s fire service immediately after seeing someone in distress in the river will give that person “a fighting chance” of survival.

Peter Murphy said he and his fellow fireman, Des Fitzgerald, literally saved the woman by her “fingertips” after she disappeared under the water’s surface in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Seconds after the woman went under, Murphy and Fitzgerald, supported by their colleague Colin Gleeson, jumped out of their rapid response river rescue boat Fireswift into the cold dark river shortly after responding to the 4.30 am alert from their firehouse on Mulgrave Street.

“As we approached the casualty, myself, Des and Colin, saw she had gone sub-surface, so it left us with no option really but for two of us to enter the water. It was literally a fingertip save,” Murphy said.

She had gone (under), with her hands over her head, so Des caught one hand and I caught the other hand. We managed to get her into the boat and back to safety.

Last year Limerick City Fire Service received over 50 calls of people in distress in the river.

However, this rescue was different to most others, as Murphy and Fitzgerald, who normally retrieve a casualty from the water from the safety of their boat, had to jump into the raging river to save the woman.

“One of the rules is that, you don’t enter the water if you have the boat, but, at the time, situation dictates, and you have to do your own risk assessment, and see what’s best for the casualty to try and get them back,” Murphy explained.

“Conditions were poor, and it was pitch black. It was 4.30 in the morning, and the tide was ripping, so you had a desperate flow going out. Visibility was very, very poor.”

PastedImage-20990 Limerick Fire Rescue were back on patrol today. Source: Twitter/LimerickFire

The three firemen, backed up by their colleagues on land, are all trained as Swift Water Rescue Technicians (SRTs). They used all of their combined 26 years experience to keep calm in the midst of the murky, cold, intense river.

“The River Shannon, going through Limerick, is probably one of the most dangerous stretches of water in Europe. We train for every event, known to man, on that river. When it comes to the training and quality of the swift water rescue technicians, Limerick is second to none,” Murphy said.

He added: “River calls are always the same here. When we get a person reported in the river, the adrenaline is running through the whole crew.”

Shrugging off the tag of being a “hero”, Murphy added: “To be honest, it’s something we do on a regular basis, it’s what we train for.”

It’s brilliant when we (save someone). Everyone plays a part, whether it’s the control centre; or any member of the crew. It’s something we are training for everyday; it’s something we love, and that’s why we joined the service.

Seconds

Reminding the public how mere seconds really count when tasked with responding to a possible life-threatening rescue scenario on the river, Murphy said: “Early detection is the key for us, because we know we can be on the water within four minutes, and whoever enters the water in Limerick has a fighting chance if we are mobilised to that call.”

The fire service works in conjunction with Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service, which is also alerted to river rescue operations by gardai and the Coastguard.

With the fire service actively recruiting new members, Acting Station Officer, Peter O’Toole, said the job is tough, but extremely rewarding: “We’re obviously looking for the basics – physical fitness, intelligence, problem solving, work well with a team, take direction well, and be able to stay cool under pressure.”

If you need to talk, please contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s) 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
People have been queuing in the rain for houses in Dublin since Monday morning - they go on sale on Friday
69,341  144
2
Fleetwood Mac confirms that Lindsey Buckingham is out of the band
35,964  34
3
Pro-life doctor says no woman has died because of the Eighth Amendment
35,833  180
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
390  0
2
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
201  0
3
Charlie Sheen helped boost bookings at Hostelworld last year
138  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
44,445  69
2
Gaelic football should be called 'fistball' and the Super 8s are 'a money-making racket'
35,058  58
3
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
29,935  91
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim K went paddleboarding this week, so people are making jokes about her looking for her lost earring
8,041  1
2
Michael Sheen and Aisling Bea are reportedly dating... It's The Dredge
6,582  0
3
A troll complained about a drag queen appearing on The Chase and the Governess wasn't having any of it
5,786  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
DUBLIN
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
COURT
Cosby paid â¬2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie