  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick teenagers threw baby rabbit towards a river and let their dogs attack it

Limerick Animal Welfare is currently caring for the rabbit.

By Limerick Leader Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 11:02 AM
8 hours ago 19,671 Views 50 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3778905
Image: Limerick Leader
Image: Limerick Leader

A DEFENCELESS RABBIT was left fighting for its life after Limerick youths tied it up and let their dogs attack it.

Limerick Animal Welfare is caring for the baby rabbit after a passer-by rescued it from horrific cruelty at the hands of local teenagers.

They had tied a rope to its leg, before repeatedly throwing it towards the river, and letting their dogs head in after it.

The incident – which took place this week in rural county Limerick - has been described as “shocking” and “disgusting” by a local politician, and condemned by the boss of Limerick Animal Welfare Marion Fitzgibbon.

The charity is nursing the small creature back to health following the incident, which only stopped after a female passer-by intervened and demanded the animal off its abusers.

The good-hearted passer-by then brought the rabbit it to the charity’s sanctuary in Kilfinane, Co Limerick.

“This was torture of a baby rabbit,” Fitzgibbon said.

Sadly rabbits are abused all the time. People put ropes onto their legs, and they’re thrown to teach greyhounds how to turn them.

Fitzgibbon added that it is often peer pressure among teenagers which leads to the cruelty taking place.

“One gets an idea they are going to do this. It’s the younger lads who are pressured, while others join in, even if some don’t want to,” she said.

“They want a buzz, they want some excitement. And unfortunately, a lot of it is drug-related. They feel hyped up.”

Independent councillor Lisa-Marie Sheehy, who lives near the animal sanctuary in Kilfinnane said: “I am an animal lover, and these stories make me sick to my stomach. I don’t know what motivates these people. I can’t even try to put myself in their mindset as it’s so cruel.”

The former Sinn Fein member also called for the council to give more funding to Limerick Animal Welfare to help them provide education to stamp out this cruelty.

“We as members of the community need to step in like this lady did if we see any animal abuse going on,” she added.

Fine Gael councillor Jerome Scanlan, who chairs the local authority’s environmental committee asked: “What kind of mentality does it take to do this to a creature? I thought we were a nation of animal lovers, not animal abusers.”

He called for better education of younger people around how to treat animals.

“I’d have concerns among these children’s upbringing, and their parental guidance in this case. Pets are not game. You wouldn’t treat a wild rabbit like this if you caught it. You wouldn’t treat a rat like this,” he said.

Fitzgibbon confirmed the rabbit is “miraculously” set to survive its ordeal.

She added that fortunately, the rabbit was rescued when the weather was relatively clement, increasing its chances of survival.

Read: One man dead and another arrested following stabbing in Dundalk

More: Japan reacts with anger after Youtube star posts video of victim in ‘suicide forest’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Limerick Leader

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Flooding, fallen trees and power outages as Storm Eleanor passes through the country
141,056  81
2
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
130,356  362
3
'Don't go if you feel unsafe': Group of young men behind taxi driver attacks in west Dublin
88,181  133
Fora
1
'On the face of it, the decision to set up my own firm was close to insanity'
737  0
2
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
285  0
3
Dublin telecoms firm Blueface has merged with a US rival in a 'game-changing' deal
202  0
The42
1
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot
58,474  30
2
Long ends 325 day wait for goal and McClean also hits the net but defeat the end result for Irish duo
25,117  22
3
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
21,811  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner says her gender reassignment surgery was 'none of the Kardashians' business' ... It's the Dredge
14,087  1
2
Paris Hilton is showing off her huge engagement ring after breaking the news on Twitter
9,154  5
3
Celebrity Home Of The Year was on last night and Twitter was BET into it
8,684  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
A number of people have died due to flu, as two strains of the virus hit Ireland
Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
DUBLIN
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
An insider's tour of Dublin in 6 much-maligned modern buildings
Ennis has been declared Ireland's cleanest town
COURT
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie