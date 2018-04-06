  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pensioner arrested after burglar stabbed to death won't face criminal prosecution

The man, named as Richard Osborn-Brooks, was arrested earlier this week.

By Paul Hosford Friday 6 Apr 2018, 10:18 PM
44 minutes ago 4,332 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3945333
A forensic team search the street
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty
A forensic team search the street
A forensic team search the street
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty

A BRITISH PENSIONER who was arrested after an intruder was stabbed in his home will face no further action, the Metropolitan Police says.

The man, named as Richard Osborn-Brooks, was arrested earlier this week.

Officers detained the 78-year-old homeowner after responding to his call reporting a burglary in progress in the early hours of this morning and finding Henry Vincent, aged 38, with a stab wound nearby, police said.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the elderly man into his kitchen when he discovered them inside his home in the Hither Green area, while the other suspect went upstairs, the force added.

A struggle ensued between the homeowner and one of the men.

“The man, aged 38, sustained a stab wound to the upper body,” a police statement said.

Tonight the Met Police confirmed Osborn-Brooks will not face criminal proceedings, following consultation between the Met and Crown Prosecution Service. Officers have explained the decision to Henry Vincent’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said:

“This is a tragic case for all of those involved. As expected with any incident where someone has lost their life, my officers carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death.
“We have approached the CPS for early investigative advice, as required under the guidance. We have received and considered that advice, and, at present – on the evidence available – we will not seek a charging decision. Therefore, no further action will be taken against the man.

“Whilst there might be various forms of debate about which processes should be used in cases such as this, it was important that the resident was interviewed by officers under the appropriate legislation of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act; not only for the integrity of our investigation but also so that his personal and legal rights were protected.

“There will be an inquest in due course which will further review the circumstances into Mr Vincent’s death in a public forum.”

Neighbours said the area had seen a recent spate of burglaries, and the homeowner had been retired for “many years”.

The second suspect in the burglary fled the scene prior to police arrival and remains at large.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
245,234  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
77,414  84
3
Three weather warnings in place across 10 counties
53,178  22
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,187  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
865  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
226  0
The42
1
Five-time World darts champion Eric Bristow dies aged 60
47,631  39
2
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
19,055  12
3
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
17,624  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Four charges have been brought against Conor McGregor after last night's outburst... It's The Dredge
17,777  0
2
Anne Hathaway pre-empitvely shut down body-shamers about her weight gain
8,962  0
3
Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted using a flip phone on the subway and people on Twitter are way too excited about it
7,871  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Americans urged to carry overdose antidote in effort to tackle drug deaths
The Youtube shooter's bizarre online videos form key part of investigation
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie