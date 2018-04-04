  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pensioner arrested for murder after burglar stabbed to death in London

The 78-year-old called police to say there was a burglary in progress at his home.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 9,061 Views 55 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3940100
Forensic officers at the scene in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, London,
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Forensic officers at the scene in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, London,
Forensic officers at the scene in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, London,
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH POLICE HAVE arrested a pensioner on suspicion of murder after a suspected burglar at his home in southeast London was fatally stabbed to death.

Officers detained the 78-year-old homeowner after responding to his call reporting a burglary in progress in the early hours of this morning and finding a man, aged 38, with a stab wound nearby, police said.

“The 78-year-old resident found two males inside the address,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the elderly man into his kitchen when he discovered them inside his home in the Hither Green area, while the other suspect went upstairs, the force added.

A struggle ensued between the homeowner and one of the men.

“The man, aged 38, sustained a stab wound to the upper body,” the statement said.

The stabbing victim was found collapsed in a nearby road by paramedics, who took him to a central London hospital where he later died, police said.

The pensioner suffered bruising to his arms, while the second suspected burglar fled the scene prior to officers arriving and remains at large, the statement added.

The dead man’s next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out “in due course”, according to police, who appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Neighbours said the area had seen a recent spate of burglaries, and the homeowner had been retired for “many years”.

Adam Lake, who lives near the scene, said: “When I heard it was a burglary I wasn’t surprised, there’s been a noticeable increase in crime in the area.

“We’ve even had to put up CCTV at home because we didn’t feel safe.”

Lake added he felt sympathy for the homeowner.

He doesn’t deserve to be punished for defending himself, and the neighbours that I’ve spoken to all agree that the priority needs to be to support him after everything that he’s been through.

“He was just protecting himself after all.”

Read: Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies >

Read: 17-year-old girl killed in London shooting named locally as Tanesha Melbourne >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (55)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Suspected gunwoman dead of self-inflicted wound after Youtube HQ shooting
106,067  111
2
Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review
79,449  0
3
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company
74,004  105
Fora
1
Norwegian airline will suspend US winter services from Shannon and Cork due to 'lower demand'
615  0
2
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
212  0
3
Dairygold inched closer to the billion-euro sales mark after a 'milestone year' for milk
88  0
The42
1
Brilliant Ronaldo makes history as Real Madrid blow away 10-man Juventus
52,801  71
2
Israel Folau in trouble again as he says 'God's plan' for gay people is to go to 'hell'
28,924  116
3
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
26,954  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
Two Irish guys made Tinder's List of the 30 most swiped-right daters
22,148  1
2
Because of a wardrobe malfunction, Jenna Fischer from The Office wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live
7,130  2
3
DailyEdge.ie's monthly horoscopes: April
4,922  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
DUBLIN
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for â¬35.5 million
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
Man remanded in custody after being charged over firearm and ammunition seizure
RUSSIA
'Perverse', 'grotesque', 'idiocy' - Britain and Russia face off in tense meeting
'Perverse', 'grotesque', 'idiocy' - Britain and Russia face off in tense meeting
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
UK scientists unable to prove nerve agent was Russian-made

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie