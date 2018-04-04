Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in London after a teen, the second to be shot in 24 hours, died of his wounds.

The 16-year-old boy was found shot, along with another boy who had suffered stab wounds, at a house on Markhouse Road in east London late on Monday evening.

He passed away from his wounds yesterday at 5.45pm. The other boy has since been discharged from hospital. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Separately, a 17-year-old girl died in Tottenham, in the north of the city, after shots were fired into a group of people from a car, also on Monday evening. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no indications at present that the incidents are in any way connected.

“I fully appreciate the alarm, shock and revulsion caused by this murder and other fatal shootings we have seen across London over the last few months,” said Detective Chief Inspector Glenn Butler, commander of the Metropolitan Police’s trident and area crime division.

We are doing everything we can to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. We can’t do this alone. We need those within the community who have information about those involved to search their own conscience and call us with information.

“Detail forensic testing including ballistic analysis and the recovery of local CCTV footage is in hand and my officers will be knocking on doors.”