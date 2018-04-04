Craig Gilroy apologises for 'totally inappropriate' WhatsApp message sent to Stuart Olding

IRELAND AND ULSTER rugby player Craig Gilroy has apologised for the language he used in a WhatsApp message in June 2016.

The message was made public during the rape trial of his teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. Appearing as evidence, the court was told the message was sent by a ‘CG’. Gilroy emerged as the sender this week.

Ulster Rugby and the IRFU said the player is now subject to an internal review and is not available for selection.

During the trial over the alleged rape of a then 19-year-old student, the court heard that a person referred to as ‘CG’ sent a message to Olding after his friend had been on a night out.

The message from CG stated, “Any sluts get fucked?”

Olding replied “precious secrets”.

Gilroy posted a statement on Twitter last night, apologising for the message. It read:

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for any offence caused by the Whatsapp message I sent in June 2016.

I would just like to clarify it was sent privately, not part of any group chat. Regardless, my comment was totally inappropriate and is not an accurate reflection of my beliefs nor Ulster Rugby’s values.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and in future will ensure the language I use in private or public better reflects who I am and what I stand for. I am deeply sorry for the hurt my comment has caused.”

Olding described CG as a “close personal friend” during the trial, and Jackson gave evidence in which he said he had a close friendship with him.

Jackson and Olding were both acquitted of rape at Belfast Crown Court last week.

Following that verdict, they both made it clear that they intend to return to work. However, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU said Jackson and Olding will continue to be suspended from playing duties while an internal review is conducted.

“IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players.”

Yesterday evening the IRFU and Ulster Rugby confirmed that Gilroy is also subject to a review.

Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend.

Gilroy attended the second day of the rape trial.

He has been capped 10 times for Ireland’s senior rugby team and has made 141 appearances for Ulster.