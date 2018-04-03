Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review

Gilroy has scored five tries for his country.

Gilroy has scored five tries for his country.

ULSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have confirmed that professional player Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review and is not available for selection.

The move comes as part of the response of Ireland’s professional rugby body to the fallout from the Belfast rugby rape trial.

Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both acquitted of rape at Belfast Crown Court last week.

During the trial, Jackson gave evidence in which he said he had a close friendship with Gilroy.

Following that verdict, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirmed that Jackson and Olding will continue to be suspended from playing duties while an internal review is conducted.

“IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players,” the bodies said in relation to Jackson and Olding.

Today, they confirmed that Gilroy is also subject to a review.

“Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend,” they said in a statement.

Gilroy has been capped 10 times for Ireland’s senior rugby team.