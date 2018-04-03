  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are also subject to similar reviews by rugby officials.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 6:00 PM
52 minutes ago 13,270 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3938144
Gilroy has scored five tries for his country.
Image: Sportsfile/Getty Images
Gilroy has scored five tries for his country.
Gilroy has scored five tries for his country.
Image: Sportsfile/Getty Images

ULSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have confirmed that professional player Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review and is not available for selection.

The move comes as part of the response of Ireland’s professional rugby body to the fallout from the Belfast rugby rape trial.

Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were both acquitted of rape at Belfast Crown Court last week.

During the trial, Jackson gave evidence in which he said he had a close friendship with Gilroy.

Following that verdict, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirmed that Jackson and Olding will continue to be suspended from playing duties while an internal review is conducted.

“IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players,” the bodies said in relation to Jackson and Olding.

Today, they confirmed that Gilroy is also subject to a review.

“Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend,” they said in a statement.

Gilroy has been capped 10 times for Ireland’s senior rugby team.

Read: IRFU and Ulster Rugby to conduct review into Jackson and Olding trial >

Read: Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
118,988  0
2
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
95,170  6
3
Irishman who fell 7 storeys in Australia on road to recovery... and his friends want to bring him home for a pint
45,331  11
Fora
1
'We were in danger of losing the roof over our heads - there's a lot to be said for desperation'
272  0
2
More than 600 homes have been approved for Cork under fast-track housing laws
112  0
3
What we know so far about the data breach claims rocking Ireland's biggest publisher
92  0
The42
1
'It was just raw emotion': Megan Connolly on going viral, sibling rivalry and a different Irish camp
41,384  1
2
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
29,945  35
3
How working with Gary Neville prepared Ed Chamberlin to become the face of horse racing
23,639  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
7 times your own body has completely and utterly betrayed you in public
11,196  1
2
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce after 8 years of marriage
9,265  1
3
Just 15 of the weirdest things you can buy on Wish
7,417  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
US
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
China slaps tit-for-tat tariffs on 128 US products
GARDAí
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
'Heartbroken, devastated': Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly suffers serious head injury in attack
Second man dies following Co Clare crash on Easter Sunday
PSNI
PSNI launches investigation into vandalism of iconic Game of Thrones location in Antrim
PSNI launches investigation into vandalism of iconic Game of Thrones location in Antrim
Photos: Police vans pelted with petrol bombs ahead of republican parade in Derry
Police make appeal over cash and iPad stolen from parochial house in Belfast

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie