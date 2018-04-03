  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Teenage girl killed and boy injured in separate shootings in London

The incidents come as figures showed over the weekend that the murder rate in London has overtaken New York.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 9,718 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3936919
File photo of a shooting scene on Ferncliff Road in Hackney.
Image: Jamie Johnson/PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of a shooting scene on Ferncliff Road in Hackney.
File photo of a shooting scene on Ferncliff Road in Hackney.
Image: Jamie Johnson/PA Wire/PA Images

POLICE IN LONDON are investigating after a teenage girl was killed and a boy injured in separate shooting incidents in the city last night.

London Met Police said that a 17-year-old girl died after she was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham.

Police were called to the area at 9.35pm after receiving reports of the shooting. Officers attended the scene and found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Separately, in Walthamstow, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot injuries. He is in hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called to the area at about 10pm to Markhouse road, E17 to reports of shots fired.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where two boys were found injured.

One was found suffering from gunshot wounds while the other had stab injuries.

Police said there had been no arrests at this stage for either incident and that they are not being treated as linked.

The incidents come as figures showed over the weekend that the murder rate in London has overtaken New York.

There were more murders committed in London in February and March than there were in New York.

In 2018 so far, Met Police has investigated 46 murder – compared with 50 in the US city.

Read: Court overturns decision to release ‘black cab rapist’ from prison

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (18)

