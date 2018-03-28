Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison

THE DECISION TO release serial rapist John Worboys from prison has been overturned by the UK High Court.

Worboys’ victims had called on the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release him.

The Guardian is reporting that three judges at the High Court in London have ordered the Parole Board to carry out a “fresh determination”, and that Worboys will remain in jail pending the outcome.

Two women had brought forward the legal challenge.

When announcing their decision today, Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Jay and Mr Justice Garnham said the Parole Board should have undertaken “further inquiry into the circumstances of his offending”.

The chair of the Parole Board, Nick Hardwick, was forced to resign over the situation after Justice Secretary David Gauke said his position was untenable.

In January, Hardwick had said he “very concerned” that Worboys’ victims were not told about his imminent release from prison.

Very glad of this decision by High Court. Parole Board decision to release Worboys at this time was incomprehensible & was deeply distressing for victims of appalling rapes & sexual assault. Reforms now needed for sake of victims in future https://t.co/VoS3KzuzpH — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 28, 2018 Source: Yvette Cooper /Twitter

Labour MP Yvette Cooper is among those to welcome today’s decision, she had previously said Worboys’ release raised “very serious questions”.

‘Black cab rapist’

Worboys, 60, was jailed in April 2009 after a jury convicted him of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 12 women, including raping one of them.

Worboys, who became known as the ‘black cab rapist’, offered female passengers champagne spiked with sedatives to celebrate a fake lottery win, before attacking them.

He was handed an indeterminate prison sentence with a minimum term of eight years to be served before the Parole Board could approve his release.

Since he was jailed, police have linked him to more than 100 further rapes and sexual assaults after other alleged victims came forward.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Helplines: