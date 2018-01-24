Passengers vent as Luas signalling issue causes delays on morning commute

FIVE STOPS ON the Luas red line are closed this morning due to a signalling issue, causing disruption for commuters.
Trams are not running between Belgard and Saggart with Dublin Bus accepting Luas tickets for affected passengers.
Luas has apologised to passengers as a result of the disruption.
The red line is operating as normal from Tallaght to the Point with the green line fully operational according the Luas operator.
A number of commuters who have been waiting at some of the affected stops during peak hours have also complained about further bus delays.
Read: â€˜Bear with usâ€™ says TII as it apologises for â€˜teething problemsâ€™ with new Luas Green Line >
Read:Â Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it? >
COMMENTS (27)