Passengers vent as Luas signalling issue causes delays on morning commute

FIVE STOPS ON the Luas red line are closed this morning due to a signalling issue, causing disruption for commuters.

Trams are not running between Belgard and Saggart with Dublin Bus accepting Luas tickets for affected passengers.

Luas has apologised to passengers as a result of the disruption.

The red line is operating as normal from Tallaght to the Point with the green line fully operational according the Luas operator.

A number of commuters who have been waiting at some of the affected stops during peak hours have also complained about further bus delays.

I am at belgard and one of your staff has said the coach should have made to trips by now is it going to be much longer of a wait — lee Allen (@lee_allen96) January 24, 2018 Source: lee Allen /Twitter