  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?

Dublin City Council says each fatality is reviewed to see if improvements can be made.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 6:05 AM
11 hours ago 6,272 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3750674
A warning to cyclists about the dangers of getting their tyres stuck in Luas tracks.
Image: Sam Boal/Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A warning to cyclists about the dangers of getting their tyres stuck in Luas tracks.
A warning to cyclists about the dangers of getting their tyres stuck in Luas tracks.
Image: Sam Boal/Boal/Rollingnews.ie

LAST MONTH, A vigil was held outside Leinster House in protest at the number of cyclists who’ve died on the roads this year.

At the time of writing 15 cyclists have died on Irish roads, making 2017 the deadliest year for cyclists in over a decade.

This has made the issue of safe cycling a vital one and none more so than in Dublin, where the Luas Cross City was accused of ignoring the needs of cyclists.

With a city growing ever busier, and a finite enough space available, Dublin City Council says planning for cyclists’ safety is something that remains a priority.

Brendan O’Brien of DCC’s traffic department says each tragedy is assessed to see if a repeat can be prevented.

“For any fatality that may happen we will speak to the guards to see if there’s anything that could be done on the roads, to see if anything needs to be changed,” he says.

Building out the whole cycling network in the city is part of that whole process of trying to make things a lot safer.

Dublin’s cycle network is one that is subject to great debate with cyclists and cycling groups arguing that making proper provision for cyclists is about more than painting lines on the road.

The Green Party were among those who criticised a September decision by the National Transport Authority to remove funding for a segregated cycleway along the Liffey from the Docklands to Heuston Station.

A segregated route exists for cyclists along the Grand Canal on Dublin’s south side but one is also planned for the north of the city. DCC’s plan will see that route run from the Convention Centre along the Royal Canal towards Ashtown.

O’Brien says that segregated routes for cyclists are certainly appropriate for some areas but that in others they are not needed.

On the main routes into the city, where higher speeds are the norm, segregated routes may be preferable but in the city they are less required, and perhaps les possible too given space constraints.

One such recent example has been the complaints that the construction of the Luas Cross City was undertaken without the needs and safety of cyclists being considered.

O’Brien points out the controversial “cyclists dismount” signs that were put up near the Luas tracks around College Green were placed by the Luas operators and not Dublin City Council,  and are therefore safety advice rather than a legal direction.

Asked about whether the needs of cyclists were ignored when the route of the Luas Cross City was being designed, O’Brien says the charge doesn’t really stack up because the planners had little option.

“You’re putting a tram track into a very narrow space in the city, going down Dawson Street into Nassau Street, there is no space,” he says.

“So that would be a correct accusation if we had a lot of space and we didn’t make any specific provision, but there’s barely room for the two trams. There’s certainly no room either side for cyclists.”

You can can make the same argument elsewhere, the State built billions on building up motorways and cyclists can use motorways. We’re not saying they can’t use tram tracks, but we are saying ‘look, you’ve got to be careful’.

Read: Peter McVerry Trust to provide new accommodation for 100 people and 24 families before Christmas >

Read: Councillors vote to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of the Freedom of Dublin >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
72,017  57
2
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
65,696  47
3
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
53,558  199
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
228  0
The42
1
'This was '80s Ireland... It was felt a man couldn’t possibly bring 6 children up on his own'
39,311  20
2
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
25,001  48
3
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
15,072  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
18,986  3
2
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
13,514  1
3
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
7,106  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
IRELAND
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
'He's first class' - Ireland's Cunningham impresses in first game since August
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
RIP
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie