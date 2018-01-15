M50 traffic eases after rush hour crash this morning

TRAFFIC ON THE M50 has eased following a crash on the motorway during rush hour this morning.

Gardaí had warned motorists to expect significant delays this morning after a crash on the M50.

The M50 southbound was down to one lane following the collision near Junction 9 at the Red Cow.

This was having a knock-on effect for northbound traffic due to onlookers.

AA Roadwatch had tweeted: “Extremely long delays now for traffic towards Dublin, between J7 Maynooth and the M50, which is a distance of about 15km with earlier incidents on the M4 and the M50 adding to busy commuter traffic.”

In an update, posted at 8.10am, AA Roadwatch said the collision had been cleared from the sliproad of the N7. It’s expected traffic will take some time to clear.