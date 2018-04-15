Majority don't want to see a general election this year

THERE HAS BEEN a lot of talk about an early election in the last few weeks – but how many people actually want one?

According to a new poll the majority of people don’t want an election this year, while almost one in five don’t know.

The poll was carried out by Amárach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live.

Last week Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin said that his party was “fully determined” to avoid an election until at least the end of this year and perhaps early next year.

Martin said that he wants to honour the confidence and supply agreement which was signed in 2016 and committed his party to facilitating three Fine Gael budgets, the third of which is due later this year.

When the Claire Byrne Live show asked, “would you like to see a general election take place this year?”, it found that the majority of people didn’t want one.

The results of the poll are: